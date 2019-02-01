CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack by militants

A CRPF jawan was Friday injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The ultras lobbed a grenade on a security forces' party at Namtehaal in as they were returning to their camp, a said.

He said one CRPF jawan sustained minor in the blast.

The said the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the assailants.

This is the third grenade attack on security forces in in as many days.

Ultras hurled a grenade on security forces at Sherbagh in Anantnag on Thursday, resulting in to seven people, including two CRPF jawans.

On Wednesday, the militants hurled a grenade at a police station in district, injuring three civilians.

