CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack by militants

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A CRPF jawan was Friday injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The ultras lobbed a grenade on a security forces' party at Namtehaal in Budgam as they were returning to their camp, a police official said.

He said one CRPF jawan sustained minor injuries in the blast.

The official said the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the assailants.

This is the third grenade attack on security forces in Kashmir in as many days.

Ultras hurled a grenade on security forces at Sherbagh in Anantnag on Thursday, resulting in injuries to seven people, including two CRPF jawans.

On Wednesday, the militants hurled a grenade at a police station in Kulgam district, injuring three civilians.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 19:00 IST

