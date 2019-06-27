CRPF jawan kills self in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, a police official said Thursday.

Constable Dipak Kumar, belonging to the CRPFs 170th battalion, fatally shot himself with his service rifle Wednesday night at his battalion headquarters in Bijapur town, he said.

When Kumars colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack, they rushed to the place and found him lying in a pool of blood.

Immediately, he was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

The exact reason for the extreme step by Kumar, a native of Sahibganj district in Jharkhand, was yet to be ascertained, he said.

The police have registered a case and launched a probe, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)