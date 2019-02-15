Singapore detains alleged sponsor of Malaysian IS fighter

A Singaporean man who gave financial support to a Syria-based Islamic State (IS) militant from has been detained under the city-state's tough internal security laws, authorities said Friday.

The arrest highlights the continued influence of Southeast Asian militants fighting with IS in and in radicalising people back home, even as the jihadists face defeat in the

Singaporean Mohamed Kazali bin Salleh, 48, is suspected of being a "close associate" of Abidin, believed to be the most senior Malaysian IS fighter in Syria, according to (MHA).

Kazali, who had been living in the Malaysian state of next to Singapore, paid for the militant's trip to in late 2013 to fight with IS and continued to support him financially, the ministry said.

In return, Aquil "kept him updated on his exploits on the battlefield", it said. Kazali became increasingly radicalised over time and pledged allegiance to IS chief

He shared of Aquil's activities in on to inspire others to travel there and was also prepared to finance them.

In December, he received instructions from Aquil to carry out an attack in but he did not follow through for fear of being arrested, MHA said. Kazali was arrested by Malaysian authorities in December and deported to Singapore, where he is being held under the Internal Security Act, which allows for detention without trial for up to two years.

A second person was also detained under the act -- Hazim Syahmi bin Mahfoot, a 28-year-old who was influenced by Kazali's radical views and was convinced by him to carry out attacks against Islam's perceived enemies.

He took an oath to be "loyal and obedient to Kazali even if it involved carrying out attacks and killing others", although he did not participate in any acts of violence, authorities said.

