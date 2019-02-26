CRPF martyr's village in Maha lauds pre-dawn IAF air strikes

Villagers of in Maharashtra's district Tuesday had a special reason to smile after the pre-dawn air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camps in

CRPF trooper who was among the 40 personnel killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack was a resident of village, over 500 kilometres from here.

Heart-wrenching gloom had descended on the village following Rajput's martyrdom and Tuesday's strikes, in which an estimated 350 terrorists perished, has brought back the smiles on villagers' faces.

Several of them distributed sweets and slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" continued to rent the air periodically amid drums setting a celebratory beat in the village.

Calling the air strikes an apt reply, a villager said such action was needed from time to time to ensure and terror groups operating from its soil stay in line and don't dare any misadventure against

Advocating an iron-fisted response to terrorism, the villager said, "We are proud of the for the air strikes. If kills one of ours, we should kill a hundred of their soldiers. Our village lost one hero in the Pulwama attack and we were in deep shock. But now we believe his martyrdom was not in vain."



Rajput (49) had been a trooper with the paramilitary force for 23 years.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

