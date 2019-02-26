Entire nation celebrating Diwali after air strike on terrorist camp inside Pak: Amit Shah

Asserting that the families of martyred jawans must be feeling relieved, on Tuesday praised the after the struck a Jaish terrorist camp in Pakistan, saying the entire country is celebrating Diwali now.

Addressing a Kamal event of BJP here, Shah said the air strike inside must have brought relief to the families of soldiers killed in Pulwama attack. Forty CRPF jawans died in the attack carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber on Feb 14.

"You go to your homes and light a lamp with a pledge to re-elect Modi Ji," the said. "The entire country is celebrating Diwali after the air strike on terrorist camps."



Shah, later visited the residence of a beneficiary of central government schemes and lit a lamp, symbolising "development" brought to the poor under the Modi dispensation.

He had taken a boat to visit Gaurhat village, which was recently electrified.

At the event in Ghazipur, the said people were demanding action after the Pulwama terrorist attack "so that the enemy thinks 10 times before committing such an act... Today in a pre-dawn attack, the killed the terrorists who were hiding (in Pakistan)."



Shah said the has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Posing questions to his audience, Shah asked, "Who can ensure safety and security of the country, the people of 'gathbandhan' or Modi?" To which the audience said, "Modi".

He was referring to the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties against BJP.

"Who can give a befitting reply to " Shah went on. The crowd said, "Modi".

"Who can eliminate terrorism?" The public said, "Modi".

"Who can make a global superpower?" The people shouted, "Modi!".

"Who can enable the pride of to touch the sky across the world?" The audience shouted, "Modi!".

"All these things can be done by a single person, he is our dear leader and Narendra Modi," the said.

Shah asked the people whether they will bring back BJP to power and make Modi against after 2019 Lok Sabha polls with an absolute majority, the audience said, "Yes!"



He also asked the audience whether it will strengthen Modi, to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, accelerate the anti-terrorism drive, to which they said in unison,"Yes".

"The zero tolerance towards terrorism which has, no one has in the world. The menace of terrorism, which the country is facing since 1990, the place responsible for spreading it was destroyed, was destroyed by the IAF," he stressed.

Shah went on to say, "In reply to Uri, there was a surgical strike, and today in self-defence, there was the air strike. This shows that the and its jawans can go to any extent for the country's security. This has also boosted the confidence of 125 crore Indians."



The BJP chief said while the air strike took place inside Pakistan, people residing in Varanasi, Ghazipur and on the banks of were feeling relieved and experiencing peace.

Shah also elaborated the welfare programmes his party's government has initiated in the past four and a half years. He said the BJP gave houses to 2.5 crore families in the country.

"By 2022, every family in the country will have its own home, and the BJP has made such an arrangement."



Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "The ruled the country for 55 years, but it did no do anything for the welfare of the poor. The SP-BSP, which supported the Congress, only talked about poverty, but did not do anything to eradicate the pain of poor people. The household of the poor was deprived of electricity, toilets. There was no for them. There were no facilities like the Mudra Yojana."



He also urged the 22 crore families who benefited from various schemes of the Centre to light a lamp.

"Most of the promises made by Modi Ji in 2014 Lok Sabha elections have been fulfilled, and the BJP will bring him among you to seek your blessings. If benefits are to be sent to each and every poor household, then the BJP government should be formed once again," he said.

Later in the evening, the BJP chief lit a lamp under Kamal at the residence of Rudraprasad in Gaurhat Taitarpur area.

In a tweet, Shah said, "This deep symbolises development, faith and various welfare works going on under the leadership of Modii ji. You (party workers) also share your photos with #BJPKamalJyoti."



He said, "Enjoyed gur-chana (jaggery and grams) at the home of Rudraprasad. Thank his family and all villagers for the love and hospitality."



was also present on this occasion.

