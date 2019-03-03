CRPF to open veterinary help centre for tribals in Bijapur

In a bid to reach out to tribals in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit district, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has set up a veterinary assistance centre.

The centre, located at CRPF's camp at Pamalwaya village, 10 km from town, will be inaugurated Monday.

The CRPF undertakes welfare programs for the local population but this centre was a first of its kind, commandant of 85th CRPF battalion told

is part of naxal-affected Bastar division.

The idea behind opening a veterinary centre was to reach out to the populace as well as offer the facility of treatment of domestic animals to residents of remote villages, he said.

People in the area find it difficult, because of lack of transport facilities and hilly terrain, to take their animals to far-away veterinary hospitals in block or district headquarters, Kumar said.

The centre, which will offer services free of charge, would be managed by Commandant Manir Khan, a former veterinary with the government.

Household items such as umbrellas, blankets, utensils and clothes will also be distributed to villagers during the inauguration program Monday, Kumar said.

