JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Lead futures edge up 0.21 pc on spot demand

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Justice Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing Sajjan Kumar's appeal
Business Standard

Crude oil futures fall 0.49%, hurt by weak global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude oil futures fell 0.49 per cent to Rs 4,065 per barrel Monday in line with a weak overseas trend.

Crude oil for delivery in March contract was trading lower by Rs 20, or 0.49 per cent, at Rs 4,065 per barrel with a business volume of 4,876 lots at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in global market where it slipped from over three-month high of USD 67.73 profit-booking by speculators.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was down 0.24 per cent at USD 57.17 while global benchmark Brent was down 0.46 per cent at USD 66.94 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 11:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements