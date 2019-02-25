JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trump to delay China tariff hike due to substantial progress'

Trump to delay China tariff hike due to 'substantial progress'
Business Standard

Robust spot demand, positive global cues lifts nickel by 0.70%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel prices went up by 0.70 per cent to Rs 924.20 per kg in futures trading Monday as speculators built up fresh positions after pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market amid positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month edged up by Rs 6.40, or 0.70 per cent to Rs 924.20 per kg in business turnover of 1,285 lots.

Globally, at the London Metal Exchange (LME), nickel climbed 1.1 per cent to end at two-week high of USD 12,990 per tonne on Friday as inventories fell to 128,550 tonnes, the lowest since February 2013.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by participants due to upsurge in demand from alloy-makers in the physical market and positive cues from the LME on fall in inventories, influenced nickel prices at futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements