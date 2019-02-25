Subramanian Swamy moves SC for urgent listing of plea seeking fundamental right to pray at Ayodhya

-
ALSO READ
If BJP govt doesn't back off, Ram temple can be built tomorrow: Subramanian Swamy
If Hindus unite, then no one can stop construction of Ram temple: Subramanian Swamy
Court's role is limited in Ayodhya dispute: Swamy
Will topple govt if Ram temple construction is opposed: Swamy
Swamy urges PM to announce construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya
-
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy Monday moved the Supreme Court for urgent listing of his plea seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the disputed Ram Temple site at Ayodhya.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked Swamy to remain present in the court on Tuesday when the main Ayodhya matter will be taken up for hearing.
Swamy, while mentioning the matter for urgent listing, told the bench that his plea should be heard separately.
However, the CJI said, "You be present here tomorrow. We will see".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU