Subramanian Swamy moves SC for urgent listing of plea seeking fundamental right to pray at Ayodhya

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy Monday moved the Supreme Court for urgent listing of his plea seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the disputed Ram Temple site at Ayodhya.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked Swamy to remain present in the court on Tuesday when the main Ayodhya matter will be taken up for hearing.

Swamy, while mentioning the matter for urgent listing, told the bench that his plea should be heard separately.

However, the CJI said, "You be present here tomorrow. We will see".

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 11:05 IST

