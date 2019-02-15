Crude oil futures remain up on global cues, rise 0.91%

prices continued the upward move for yet another day by rising 0.91 per cent to Rs 3,902 per Friday as speculators indulged in raising their bets taking positive cues from overseas market.

for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 35, or 0.91 per cent, at Rs 3,902 per in a business turnover of 5,761 lots at the

Analysts said the persistent rise in crude prices at futures trade was in line with a firm trend overseas where the international benchmark Brent crude again crossed the USD 65 mark after top exporter said it would cut crude exports.

Meanwhile, Intermediate gained 0.85 per cent to USD 54.84, while Brent crude rose 0.63 per cent to USD 65.04 per

