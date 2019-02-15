Chris Cornell documentary in works

A new documentary on the life of and frontman is in the works with and Peter Berg's Film 45 production company backing the project.

Cornell's widow is also attached as a on the documentary, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content.

According to Variety, Berg will also direct the project. His last film was "Mile 22", starring

was the of Soundgarden, the band he formed in 1984. After the group broke up in 1997 he went on to front with members of Rage Against the Machine. reunited in 2011 and the band was in the middle of touring when, on May 18, 2017, died after a show in His death was ruled a suicide.

Cornell received nominations throughout his career. He won three: best for "Spoonman" and best hard rock performance for "Black Hole Sun", both with his bandmates. Last week he won a posthumous honour for best rock performance, for "When Bad Does Good".

