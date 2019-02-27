Crude steel output in India at 9.18 million tonne in January : Report

India's output fell about two per cent to 9.180 million tonne (MT) during January 2019, according to Association (worldsteel).

The country had produced 9.354 MT during the same month in 2018, according to worldsteel's latest report.

Global production for the 64 countries reporting to the association was 146.70 MT in January 2019, up one per cent compared to the year ago month, it said.

Last month, China's production stood at 75.013 MT, higher by 4.3 per cent as against 71.887 MT output in January 2018.

is the world's largest steel producing country.

While produced 9.2 MT of crude steel in January 2019, and produced 8.1 MT and 6.2 MT, respectively.

The production of the US was at 7.6 MT, a rise of 11 per cent over January 2018.

produced 2 MT, 1.2 MT, 1.2 MT, 1.9 MT, 2.9 MT and 2.6 MT.

The members of worldsteel represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and

