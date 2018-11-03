Cuba plans a centre devoted to study of Fidel Castro: Granma

As the second anniversary of Fidel Castro's death approaches, Cuban authorities are working on a centre for the study and promotion of his ideas, the reported Saturday.

Castro, the of the 1959 Cuban revolution, asked before his death on November 25, 2016 that no statues be erected in his memory, and no streets or other sites be named in his honour.

His request was formalized in a law that does allow an exception: the Castro name can be used to designate any institution devoted to the study and spread of his work and ideas.

"It will be political in character, open to the public, with to stimulate interactive learning and with an emphasis on children, adolescents and young people, without excluding the rest of the public," said Alberto Alvarino, who is overseeing the project.

said the new centre would host academic events, meetings and competitions, and support teaching and research projects, as well as the publication of books and other printed matter.

It will cooperate with other national and international institutions "linked to the figure of the commander in chief" and will defend his image as a of the Cuban revolution, the newspaper said.

The institute will be based in Havana's central El Vedado neighborhood and should open by the end of next year, coinciding with the 500th

