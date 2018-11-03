2 militants held with arms in Cachar district

Two suspected militants were arrested after public apprehended them and a cache of arms were recovered recovered from their possession in district, police said Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan, the suspected extremists were arrested on Saturday at Harinagar under Lakhipur sub-division.

"This is a credit of the public. Actually, two unknown persons came from Dima Hasao with a bag and they were waiting for a bus to go to Silchar, but there was no vehicle because of bandh. Then some people noticed that they had rifle in their bag," Roushan said.

The duo was beaten up by the public, he added.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and took them to

"The police recovered three AK-56, one Chinese LMG, one 12 bore single barrel rifle and one 5.56 mm Rifle. We are investigating the matter," the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)