Qatar takes delivery of first French-built Rafale jet fighter

on Wednesday took delivery of the first of 36 Rafale multi-purpose jet fighters it has ordered from French manufacturer

The hand-over ceremony in Merignac, southwestern France, where the planes are built, was attended by and chief

ordered 24 of the fighters in 2015, adding 12 more last year. It also has an option to buy 36 more.

The twin-engine fighter has been in service with the since 2004.

has also sold F1, Jets and 2000 fighters to Qatar.

After failing to sell the Rafale abroad for several years, finally won a contract from in 2015 for 24 jets, followed by the sale to Qatar.

In September 2016, also agreed to buy 36 of the fighters.

Qatar has upped its defence spending after being diplomatically isolated by its Gulf neighbours.

Since June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and have imposed a boycott on Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism and being too close to

Qatar denies the allegations and has accused the Saudi-led bloc of aiming to incite regime change in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)