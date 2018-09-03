64 persons arrested for gambling after raid on Maha resort

Sixty-four persons were arrested for allegedly gambling at a resort in Maharashtra's district and cash, mobiles phones and vehicles with a cumulative worth of Rs 1.63 crore were seized from them, police said Monday.

police, acting on a tip-off, raided a resort situated along the in the Maljipada area of the district in the early hours Sunday and made the arrests and seizure, of Police said.

He said that the 64 persons arrested in the raid were playing a card game called 'teen patti' and hailed from Gujarat, Mumbai, and

Two persons who were operating the gambling network, identified as Rirish Shetty and Sanmit Shetty, and resort owner were among those arrested, the SP said.

"Rs 8,63,250 in cash, 48 valued at Rs 4,89,300 and 10 vehicles worth Rs 1.5 crore, totalling Rs 1.63 crore, were seized during the raid," an said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered at station, said.

