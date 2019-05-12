Curfew plan mock drill conducted in J-K's Rajouri

A curfew plan mock drill was conducted on Sunday in district of Jammu and Kashmir, a said.

The mock drill was conducted with an objective to carry out internal security audit, to put in place a well devised security plan to deal with any untoward incident and to tighten the security grid to thwart any nefarious designs of unlawful elements, he said.

Police, along with the Army, central paramilitary forces and the civil administration, conducted the drill jointly in and around town, Senior of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said.

During the mock drill, columns of police, and central paramilitary forces were deployed in and around the border town, especially at 22 vulnerable points which have been identified during a week-long secret exercise conducted by the authorities, he said.

Manhas said magistrates from the civil administration under the supervision of District Magistrate, Rajouri, were also deployed along with security force columns during the drill.

All the entry and exit routes to the town were sealed while checking of vehicles and frisking of pedestrians was also conducted, he said.

Senior police officers, officers from Ace of and central paramilitary force officers remained stationed at identified locations which were marked as zones and sectors, he added.

Manhas said the curfew plan mock drill is a routine exercise of forces which ensures preparedness of all agencies and their swift response to law and order problem vis-a-vis studying of loopholes, if any, for corrective nature.

