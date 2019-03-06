J-K: Pakistan shelling along LoC in Rajouri's Sunderbani ends

Shelling by in district of and Kashmir stopped at 4

Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the Line of Control in sector of district. It was the third ceasefire violation by on the same day on Tuesday.

There was no report of loss of life on the Indian side.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector in district.

Around 6 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms. Pakistan also violated ceasefire in and Kashmir's Nowshera sector along the LoC around 11:30 am.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)