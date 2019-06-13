Cyclone Vayu: Power supply disrupted in 560 Guj villages

Power supply has been disrupted in nearly 560 villages of due to cyclone and all efforts are on to restore it, an said on Thursday.

The Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) chalked out an action plan well in advance in view of the cyclone threat, the state government-promoted company's in-charge told

"Around 561 feeder lines in Saurashtra and south are affected due to the impact of cyclone We are confident that the power supply will be restored soon in the 560 affected villages," she said.

The GUVNL teams were finding it difficult to reach some of the water-logged coastal areas, she added.

Meanwhile, All Fishermen Association Veljibhai Masani appreciated the for issuing a timely warning to fishermen against venturing into the sea.

"Around 8,000 fishermen from Saurashtra region were earlier planning to venture into the sea in about 1,200 boats, but they decided against it after the warning," he said.

