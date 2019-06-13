Lilan Bowden to direct comedy 'Becoming Eddie'

"Andi Mack" star Bowden turning with short "Becoming Eddie".

Written and produced by Ed Lee, the film is set in 1980s and revolves around a Korean-American boy, who wishes to become popular with his mostly white classmates. But when his wish comes true, he faces unexpected consequences.

According to Deadline, and star in the project.

Bowden and Lee partnered to launch a fundraising campaign for the project.

The actor-turned- said the team is aiming for a better representation of Asian American actors on screen with the film.

"Ed, Helen, Joyce, and I have all been representing Asian Americans in media at the whims of the shows that have hired us and this time, we're taking that power in our hands and telling the stories we want to.

"Ed's story is relatable but also so personal in his experience growing up Asian American. I think this film will share a narrative that so many of us have, but don't get to see in media all that often," Bowden said.

Hong is also attached to produce with

