Cyclone Vayu to recurve, may hit Gujarat's Kutch, says official

Cyclone is likely to recurve and hit the of Gujarat, a top of the Ministry of said Friday.

" is likely to recurve on June 16 and hit Kutch between June 17-18," M Rajeevan, of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told

The intensity of the cyclone is likely to get reduced, Rajeevan said, adding that it may hit the coast as a cyclonic storm or a deep depression.

He said the government has been alerted about the possible recurvature of the cyclonic storm.

Cyclone was to hit the coast on Thursday, but it changed course on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. It skirted the coast affecting Gir, Somnath, Diu, Junagarh and Porbandar.

