IIT Roorkee to assist IIT BHU in setting up new Architecture and Pl'

IIT Roorkee will assist in setting up a new and Planning, with the two premier institutes entering into a pact for collaboration in research and knowledge sharing for this.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this was signed Thursday at IIT Roorkee, an official statement said.

According to the pact, the institutes will undertake activities which include exchange of scientific and technical information, collaborative research activities, faculty and staff visits, joint supervision of post graduate (including PhD) students, joint organisation of seminars and conferences and sharing the databank of information through their libraries.

"We hope that this MoU shall bring two of the oldest institutions of the country closer. As someone who has worked in both these great institutions earlier, it is indeed a momentous occasion for me personally" Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, the director of IIT Roorkee, said.

Prof P K Jain, the director of IIT BHU, said, "



IIT Roorkee has a privilege of having the oldest & Planning among IITs and starting & Planning with the help of IIT Roorkee from coming academic session in its centenary year as respect to its founder Mahamana Pandit Ji to realise his dream of conservation of ancient Indian Heritage & Culture through education".

is one of the oldest cities in the world and a centre for cultural and architectural heritage. To fulfill the needs of this holy city and nearby regions, a new department of Architectural and Planning is being created at IIT (BHU), according to the statement.

This development will in particular help introduce efficient solutions for the city of and the Purvanchal area. This may be scalable and adaptable to other similar geographies, in and abroad, it added.

