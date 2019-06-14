DGT inks pact with Cisco, Accenture to train youth for digital economy

of Training on Friday joined hands with and to train youth for digital economy by setting up a future-ready skilling programme for ITI students.

The initial phase of the in-classroom training programme is being rolled out across 227 ITIs in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Assam, targeting more than 1,00,000 youth.

Almost 15 lakh ITI students can access digital learning module through Bharat Skills portal.

of Training (DGT) is under the aegis of the

Along with the implementation partner Quest Alliance, this programme will equip students enrolled in ITIs across with skills for the digital economy over the next two years.

The have entered into an agreement with the of Training (DGT) to roll out a comprehensive future ready skilling programme for ITI students, an official statement said.

"It is imperative that we as a nation adapt ourselves to the new and skills which are market relevant today. Our ITI ecosystem has been one of the most outcome based network for skill development and this partnership today is a step further in enabling and empowering our industrial institutes with the latest in digital skilling," said K P Krishnan, Secretary,

The programme includes tailor-made curriculum with modules for digital literacy, career readiness, skills and advanced such as data analytics, and a blended learning model enabled by a combination of via the Bharat Skills portal and in-classroom modules.

The in-classroom programme will deliver more than 240 hours of training to impart critical 21st century skills, including digital literacy and digital fluency.

The is optimized for to enable on the-go self-learning, and the toolkit also includes train the trainer resources.

will also provide access to courses directly to ITI students across the country.

DGT and have decided to work together for the purpose of expanding digital skills to ITI educational system across India, the statement said.

