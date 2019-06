Cyclone 'Vayu': WR cancels 40 trains to coastal Gujarat

The Western Railway has decided to short-terminate or cancel some of its trains passing through areas of that are likely to be affected by cyclone 'Vayu'.

All passenger and mail trains to Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and stations will be short-terminated or cancelled from 6 pm on Wednesday till Friday morning, said

The has decided to cancel operation of 40 mainline trains while 28 similar trains will be short-terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure.

The WR has also planned to run a special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate people from those areas.

Special trains with six to 10 coaches each will also be kept ready at the nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions, the WR said.

The coaches currently available at depots and station yards located in coastal areas were being shifted to safer places, it said.

"Arrangements have been made for round-the-clock manning of the railway emergency control offices," it said.

All rail authorities concerned have been instructed to keep adequate manpower, and like JCBs, tree-cutters, water tanks, tractors and generators on standby for any assistance required, the WR said.

