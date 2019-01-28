JUST IN
WR launches 'muck special' train to collect garbage

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

In a unique initiative, the Western Railway (WR) has launched a 'muck special' train on its Mumbai suburban section to transport garbage collected from the railway tracks, an official said Monday.

The WR has modified a 25-year-old four-coach EMU rake for the purpose.

"Living with 'Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat' motto, a 25 year old four-coach EMU rake has been modified as a 'Muck Special Train' at Mahalaxmi workshop," WR spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said Monday.

The rake includes two driving trailer coaches and as many motor coaches.

"It has been modified in-house by removing seats, partitions, etc. The rake has been aesthetically painted with cleanliness slogans and images to convey the message of 'Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'," he said.

The garbage dumped along the tracks not only defaces the railways but also clogs the drainage lines, which ultimately leads to water-logging on tracks during monsoon.

"The rake will also save the time of the cleaning teams as there will be no need to reverse the locomotive on either end, as the muck special train could be easily operated in any direction through motor coaches on both ends to change the direction," Bhakar added.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 21:15 IST

