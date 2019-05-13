'D' voter dies in Assam detention camp

A 'D' (doubtful) voter has died in after falling from his bed in a detention camp at central jail, jail authorities said.

The 'D' voter identified as Basudev Biswash (58) was rushed to on Saturday where he was declared dead, the jail authorities said here Sunday.

'D' voter is a category of voters in who are disenfranchised by the government on account of their alleged lack of proper citizenship credentials.

According to of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishnan, Biswash had been lodged in the detention camp since 2016.

He was undergoing trial in a in for his 'D' voter status, the SP said.

Biswash was suffering from asthma and undergoing treatment for his medical condition, Krishnan said.

He had earlier been taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for medical care.

Bishwash's body has been sent to Rupahi in neighbouring district from where he hailed, the SP said.

The 'D' voters are determined by special tribunals under the Foreigners Act, and the person declared as a 'D' voter is not given an elector's photo identity card.

In 2011, the ordered 'D' voters to be transferred to foreigners' tribunals, set up under Order 1964, and lodged in detention camps.

