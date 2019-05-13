Indian woman dies after hip surgery at hospital in Dubai

An Indian has died in due to complications allegedly arising after a at a private hospital here, according to

Betty Rita Fernandes, 42-year-old mother of two, was admitted for the two-hour left at the on May 9, reported.

"In reference to the demise of on May 9 after her in (AZHD), we have made the family transparently aware of all the developments and ongoing reviews," Mohayem Abdelghany, of the hospital, said in a statement.

"This incident is currently being dealt with multi-level in-depth reviews as per the hospital, Health Authority (DHA) and Joint Commission International (JCI) guidelines. It was also notified to the relevant authorities and DHA for their independent assessment and review and we will keep the patient's family updated," the statement read.

Fernandes had a congenital issue and her hip was slightly displaced when she was born, the report said.

According to her family, she decided to go in for a surgery under Samih Tarabichi, at the Al Zahra Hospital, Al Barsha, Dubai.

On May 9, Fernandes, originally from Mumbai, was admitted for the two-hour left hip replacement surgery.

She was a and ran 'Betty's Cake Tales', a specialty Grocery Store as mentioned on her facebook page.

The (DHA) is looking into a complaint filed by a Fernandes' husband.

"The case is currently under investigation. The DHA looks into every single case of alleged negligence and/or malpractice stringently. The follows due process in line with international standards to investigate such cases, where a committee of subject matter experts is formed to investigate the case. Deemed action is taken according to the merit of each case," said Marwan Al Mulla, of

