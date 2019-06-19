Dabholkar case:CBI again seeks Punalekar's custody to quiz him

The CBI Wednesday again sought the custody of in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's killing case, saying that he needs to be questioned in connection with some material retrieved from gadgets seized during the probe in the case.

The (CBI) made the plea before the court of (special judge) R M Pande here through its

The court is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday.

The bail plea of Punalekar is also being heard in the same court.

Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, arrested by the CBI last month in the killing case, are currently in judicial custody.

"On the basis of some documents and material retrieved from electronic gadgets recovered from Punalekar's office, we need to cross-question him and for thats his CBI custody is needed," an from the central probe agency said in the plea.

Punalekar is accused of giving advice to Sharad Kalaskar, one of the alleged shooters of Dabholkar, to destroy the firearms used in the commission of the crime.

Bhave is accused of helping the shooters conduct a recce of the area before executing the killing and also helping the assailants escape after the incident.

Dabholkar was shot dead while he was on a morning walk on the here on August 20, 2013.

