HPCL appoints Al Nabooda Automobiles as its UAE distributor

India's state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has appointed Al Nabooda Automobiles as its UAE distributor, the petroleum giant has announced.
Part of the diversified conglomerate Khalifa Juma al-Nabooda Group, al-Nabooda Automobiles has more than four decades of experience in the automotive sector and is the exclusive dealer for the Audi, Porsche and VW brands in Dubai and the Northern Emirates of UAE.
Al Nabooda Automobiles was appointed by the HPCL through its 100 per cent subsidiary in the UAE HPCL Middle East, it was announced on Tuesday.
Incorporated in 2018, HPCL Middle East FZCO is the UAE arm of the Indian Petroleum giant which is a market leader in the highly-competitive Indian lubricant market.
The HPCL is a Global Fortune 500 Company grossing more than USD 35 billion in sales revenues and apart from its major fuel refineries, owns and operates the largest Lube Refinery in India.
In the large Indian Lubricants market, the HPCL has consolidated its position as the largest lubricant marketer and with a robust Research and development support and state of the art blending plants, manufactures and markets more than 450 grades of lubricants, specialties and greases finding applications in all sectors including automotive, transport, industrial, mining, construction, agriculture, defence and marine.
K Rajaram, CEO, Al Nabooda Automobiles, said the company's growth strategy over the past few years has hinged on network expansion where it has developed facilities across the UAE in order to be able to cater to the needs of customers.
"This included building the world's largest Audi and Porsche showrooms in Dubai, expanding our reach into the Emirates of Sharjah and Fujairah and building a state of the art bodyshop and paint facility in DIP," he said.
Subhendu Mohanty, CEO, HPCL Middle East FZCO, called this "a perfect amalgamation of strengths, given the expertise of al-Nabooda Automobiles in building hugely successful world class brands in UAE and the market leading and customer centric products and services offered by a seasoned marketer as HPCL".
