Indonesia Muslim group slaps fatwa on popular combat game PUBG

A hugely popular but was slapped with a fatwa Wednesday by an Indonesian Muslim group who say it insults and makes addicted players violent.

The religious edict, issued in conservative province, comes after officials in Iraq, and the Indian state of banned PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) over fears it incited real-world violence.

Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series "The Hunger Games", PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games.

On Wednesday, the chapter of Muslim-majority Indonesia's powerful called on local residents to ditch PUBG, and said the local government should consider an outright ban.

Breaking the fatwa would not result in sanctions, it said, but the group's national chapter has also been mulling a similar call to ditch violent games.

The edict in would apply to other violent games, but the Council did not say which.

"Our fatwa says that PUBG and other similar games are haram (forbidden) because they can trigger violence and change people's behaviour," said Faisal Ali, of the

"It also insults Islam," he told AFP, without elaborating.

Religious officials were alarmed at PUBG's soaring popularity among Aceh's mostly Muslim residents.

"We've seen that children and even adults in Aceh are starting to get addicted to the game and they're playing it everywhere on their mobile phones," Ali said. "It's getting worrying."



At the tip of Sumatra island, Aceh is the only region in with Islamic law and where public flogging is a common punishment for a range of offences, including selling alcohol, adultery, and gay sex.

