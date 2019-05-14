Mercedes want to abandon combustion engines by 2039

German giant said Monday it wants to stop selling traditional combustion engine by 2039 and plans for its new vehicles sold worldwide by that time to be carbon-neutral.

"We aim to have a in 20 years," said Ola Kallenius, current head of Mercedes research, who is to succeed as of the group next week.

All Mercedes models will be electric or hybrids within two decades, a said, but different approaches were possible.

"Our current focus is on battery-electric mobility. But there's also room and need to continue to work on other solutions, for example, the or eFuels," Kallenius said in a statement.

"Today, no one knows for sure which drivetrain mix will best serve our customers' needs 20 years from now.

"That's why we encourage policy makers to pave the way for tech neutrality: Let's fix the target, but not the means to achieve it." says synthetic fuels produced with must allow hybrid to run without CO2 emissions, but these fuels are not yet on the market.

aims to achieve a 50 percent share of sales for electric vehicles by 2030 and promises to make its European plants CO2 neutral by 2022, Kaellenius added.

German are taking the plunge on electric power faced with looming tougher emissions rules in the from 2020, loaded with hefty financial penalties if they are breached.

