Minor girls from Jharkhand raped by four

Two teenage girls from were allegedly raped by four persons, including two minor boys, for the last six months in Rajasthan's district, police said Wednesday.

An FIR was registered in the matter by a child welfare committee (CWC) in on May 18 where the girls aged 15-16 years reached earlier this month after giving a slip to the accused. The incident was reported at station of on Tuesday, Himmat Singh said.

He said a case has been registered against a contractor, Montu, who had brought the girls from Daltanganj of and and two minor boys under IPC Section 376D (gang rape) and relevant sections of POCSO Act.

The accused are on the run, police said.

child welfare committee said the had paid Rs 4,000 each to the girls' families nearly two years ago, promising them job in

The girls were working at a factory in Bhilwara, the said.

According to the FIR, the girls were made to work for



16 hours a day at the factory and were fed two times. They were later taken to an old factory campus where they were raped.

Trivedi said the girls were not allowed to talk to their parents.

The victims managed to escape when the accused were partying late night. They reached Chittorgarh from where they took a train to and a passenger helped them connect with the CWC, the added.

