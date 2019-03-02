Kapur shoots 67, in line for a good finish in NZ Open golf

India's shot a fine five-under 67 to make an upward move that put him in line for a good finish at tournament here.

Kapur, who won three times in 2017, has brought along his family to the event. And the relaxed feeling showed as he shot six birdies against one bogey that took him to nine-under to jump to tied 17th from tied 26th overnight.

Among others, S Chikkarangappa (68) moved one place up to tied 25th after being tied with Kapur overnight. The third Indian in fray, Ajeetesh Sandhu shot two-under 70 and is now placed tied 42th.

Australian Zach Murray (70), who began the second day with a five-shot lead, is now 17-under, just a shot ahead of Kiwi (63) at 16-under.

Kapur birdied the first, third and ninth to turn in three-under and added a fourth on 12th to make it four-under.

A bogey on 13th set him back before back-to-back gains on 15th and 16th saw him close the day at five-under and put him in with a chance of a good finish.

Chikka was very aggressive with seven birdies against three bogeys in his 68.

Geary set the clubhouse lead at 16-under and then standing on the 18th tee, Murray was tied with Geary.

But Murray gave his a 'kiss' and smashed his tee shot superbly down the fairway and went on to make a birdie and get sole lead.

Geary, starting eight behind Murray, was superb with his approach play as he collected a nine-under 63 including an eagle on the 340m par-4 15th.

He had his birdies in pairs or better. He birdied first and second and then fifth and sixth followed by three in a row from ninth. He dropped a shot on 12th, but had birdie-eagle on 14th and 15th for 63.

Kiwi (67) is three shots off the lead in tied third spot along with Japan's Ryuko Tokimatsu (68) and Kodai Ichihara (67).

