Dalit man's charred body found in Bhilwara

A man's charred body has been found in a village in Rajasthan's district, officials said Saturday.

The body was found on early Friday morning. "Prima facie, it appears a murder case. The body of 60-year-old was found tied to a tree. However, it is not clear whether he was burnt alive or he was murdered first and then the body was burnt after tying it to a tree," SHO of station Baldev Ram said.

"He was unmarried and worked as a in Bahadurji ka kheda area. A murder case against unidentified accused has been registered and the matter is under investigation," he said.

