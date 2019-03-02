JUST IN
Business Standard

Dalit man's charred body found in Bhilwara

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A Dalit man's charred body has been found in a village in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said Saturday.

The body was found on early Friday morning. "Prima facie, it appears a murder case. The body of 60-year-old Gangaram Balai was found tied to a tree. However, it is not clear whether he was burnt alive or he was murdered first and then the body was burnt after tying it to a tree," SHO of Bijolia police station Baldev Ram said.

"He was unmarried and worked as a gardener in Bahadurji ka kheda area. A murder case against unidentified accused has been registered and the matter is under investigation," he said.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 17:15 IST

