Guj: Man arrested with fake notes with face value of Rs 40,100

Press Trust of India  |  Surat 

A man was arrested with fake notes with a face value of Rs 40,100 from Puna suburb of Surat in Gujarat, police said Saturday.

Accused Bharat Vaghasiya was carrying 401 notes, of Rs 100 denomination, from Mumbai to Surat when he was caught late Friday night during routine checking, a Puna police station official said.

Vaghasiya told police an acquaintance travelling with him in a bus had given him the packet containing fake notes, the official said.

"He has been arrested section 489 (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway," he said.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 17:10 IST

