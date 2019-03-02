Guj: Man arrested with fake notes with face value of Rs 40,100

A man was arrested with fake notes with a face value of Rs 40,100 from suburb of in Gujarat, police said Saturday.

Accused was carrying 401 notes, of Rs 100 denomination, from to when he was caught late Friday night during routine checking, a police station said.

Vaghasiya told police an acquaintance travelling with him in a bus had given him the packet containing fake notes, the said.

"He has been arrested section 489 (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)