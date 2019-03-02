to enter into alliance for LS polls in Punjab

The and the (Taksali), a breakaway outfit from the SAD, are set to enter into a tie-up for contesting the upcoming polls in

The move came after talks for an alliance between the Taksali (old guard) and the Democratic Alliance (PDA) "failed" over the sharing of seats.

"We have successfully held talks with the (regarding the tie-up) for contesting the elections in In a day or two, we will formally make announcement in this regard," of (Taksali) Sewa Singh Sekhwan said on Saturday.

state unit and Sangrur on Friday met Taksali in and MLA and of Opposition Cheema met Sekhwan here on Friday in connection with an alliance for the

"Through the third front, we want to give an alternate to people of Punjab in the coming elections," Sekhwan said.

AAP Cheema said both the parties have in principle agreed to enter into an alliance for fighting the polls. "The final decision in this regard, including seat sharing, will be announced in a day or two," said Cheema.

Earlier, the (Taksali) had been holding talks with the (PDA) comprising Sukhpal Khaira-led Punjab Ekta Party, BSP, and Punjab Manch.

However, the "differences" emerged between the (Taksali) and the over the sharing of seats. The SAD (Taksali) wanted to field its candidate from Anandpur Sahib seat, while the insisted to give this assembly seat to the

Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats.

The last month decided to field candidates among the parties on nine Lok Sabha seats. The will contest Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seats, Punjab Ekta Party Bathinda and Fardikot seats, to field its candidates on Ludhiana, and and suspended AAP Dharamvira Gandhi's Punjab Manch to contest Patiala seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)