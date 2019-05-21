Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited Announced its Audited Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019

/ -- today announced its audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. today announced its audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

UOMQ4'19Q4'18FY'19FY'18Total IncomeRs.Crore5894922,1052,312Total Operating Cost Rs.Crore5014981,7812,041EBITDARs.Crore88(6)324271PATRs.Crore46(13)187134Sales VolumeSugar'000 Tonne143114531524Distillery'000 KL185030CogenCr Units12.0312.2738.3534.87Financial Year's PerformanceDuring the year, has been successfully expanded to 120 KLPD from 80 KLPD and Nigohi 60 has been commissioned in the month of January 2019. With this the company will have optimum integrated capacities.

In sugar segment there is a slight dip in profitability on account of lower sugar prices as compared to the last year. Cogeneration segment profitability has improved on account of higher volumes. With enhanced capacities the company's distillery segment is a with significant increase in profitability.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.60 per share of face value Rs. 2.00 each. The same is subject to approval of the shareholders in the Meeting.

Outlook of Sugar Industry:



sugar production is estimated at record level of 330 LMT for the current season and consequently the industry is beset with highest ever inventory. This would continue to put pressure on the sugar prices.

The Central and State Governments have taken several proactive measures in the recent past including fixation of MSP, soft loans for cane price payments and setting up of plants, Bio-fuel policy, production subsidy and export subsidy etc., which have helped the industry to wriggle out of the grim situation. Considering the level of inventory, the Government would need to continue to incentivise B heavy molasses prices, export incentives and fixation of rational cane prices.

(DBSIL) (BSE Code: 500097) (NSE: DALMIASUG), has business interests in integrated sugar (including cogen and distillery), windfarms, magnesite and miscellaneous businesses. The company has three sugar factories located in (Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi) and in (Kolhapur and Sangli). The company has aggregate crushing capacity of 34000 TCD, distillery and co-generation operation of 240 KLPD and 119 MW respectively. For more information, visit us at

