Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited Announced its Audited Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019

/ -- Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited today announced its audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited today announced its audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889810/Dalmia_Sugar_Logo.jpg )
Particulars
UOM
Q4'19
Q4'18
FY'19
FY'18
Total Income
Rs.Crore
589
492
2,105
2,312
Total Operating Cost Rs.Crore
501
498
1,781
2,041
EBITDA
Rs.Crore
88
(6)
324
271
PAT
Rs.Crore
46
(13)
187
134
Sales Volume
Sugar
'000 Tonne
143
114
531
524
Distillery
'000 KL
18
7
50
30
Cogen
Cr Units
12.03
12.27
38.35
34.87
Financial Year's Performance
During the year, Jawaharpur distillery has been successfully expanded to 120 KLPD from 80 KLPD and Nigohi 60 KLPD distillery has been commissioned in the month of January 2019. With this the company will have optimum integrated capacities.
In sugar segment there is a slight dip in profitability on account of lower sugar prices as compared to the last year. Cogeneration segment profitability has improved on account of higher volumes. With enhanced capacities the company's distillery segment is a major growth driver with significant increase in profitability.
The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.60 per share of face value Rs. 2.00 each. The same is subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.
Outlook of Sugar Industry:
India sugar production is estimated at record level of 330 LMT for the current season and consequently the industry is beset with highest ever inventory. This would continue to put pressure on the sugar prices.
The Central and State Governments have taken several proactive measures in the recent past including fixation of MSP, soft loans for cane price payments and setting up of ethanol plants, Bio-fuel policy, production subsidy and export subsidy etc., which have helped the industry to wriggle out of the grim situation. Considering the level of inventory, the Government would need to continue to incentivise B heavy molasses ethanol prices, export incentives and fixation of rational cane prices.
For Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Limited (DBSIL) (BSE Code: 500097) (NSE: DALMIASUG), has business interests in integrated sugar (including cogen and distillery), windfarms, magnesite and miscellaneous businesses. The company has three sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi) and in Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Sangli). The company has aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 34000 TCD, distillery and co-generation operation of 240 KLPD and 119 MW respectively. For more information, visit us at www.dalmiasugar.
