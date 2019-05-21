Asia300 Forum Gathers Asian Business and Political Leaders in SW China

/ -- As reported by iChongqing, Asia300 Global Business Forum Summit, kicked off in Southwest China's Municipality on May 16, 2019, as part of the 2nd International Fair for Investment and Trade.

The Summit gathered about 300 of Asia's leading business and political leaders and academics in Chongqing to discuss and explore the potential for open and connected Asian economies. Its theme was "Towards an Open Asian Economic Area: The Potential of "



Asia300 first time held in Chongqing Duan Chenggang, Member of the Standing Committee of Chongqing CPC Municipal Committee, noted that, at the intersection of the Belt and Road and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Chongqing will play a leading role in promoting the joint construction of the Belt and Road.

Takeoka Lunshi, of Nikkei, said it was the first time that Nikkei had chosen Chongqing to have the summit. The summit served as an excellent platform for enterprises in Chongqing to communicate with and learn from its Asian counterparts and informs Chongqing's efforts to pioneer opening-up in hinterland

The Belt and Road to better connect the world Vivek Chaand Sehgal, the founder and of (India), said, "SMG covers 41 countries with 135,000 employees, there are 24 factories in China, we are looking for more cooperation opportunities in "



Tassapon Bijleveld, Executive of Aviation Plc. and Thai of China and said, " will be seeking to support the infrastructure along the Belt and Road, connecting China to cities all along with it, expanding service to later this year or early next year."Speeches and panel discussions inspire ideas Apart from speeches, panel discussions included Ambika Goel from GLP China, Dr. from Development Bank, from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and from Nikkei Asian Review.

Heizo Takenaka, Former of Economic and Financial Policy, noted that ways to build the supercity in represent a hot topic. In that regard, experiences can be learned from practices in China, for example, shared big data in Chongqing for improving city management.

The event was jointly organized by Chongqing Municipal People's Government Press Office, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, Chongqing Daily Group and Nikkei Inc.

