Damascus harassing ex-foes in former rebel zones: HRW

has carried out a wave of arbitrary arrests against former activists in rebel areas that surrendered under deals brokered by its ally Moscow, said on Tuesday.

The so-called "reconciliation" agreements that restored government control over swathes of central and last year were heavily criticised from the start because they were signed under the pressure of military blockade and intense air and artillery bombardment.

The government offered amnesty to all who agreed to end their anti-government activities.

But thousands of residents, particularly former fighters and their families, chose to be evacuated to remaining rebel-held territory rather than accept renewed rule by

said its research showed that former government critics and rebels who signed up for "reconciliation" had paid heavily for their decision.

It said it had documented 11 cases of arbitrary detention and disappearance in three areas retaken by government forces last year -- the southern province of Daraa, the Eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, and southern neighbourhoods of the capital. Syrian organisations had documented at least 500 arrests in the three areas since August, it added.

"Active combat has ended in much of Syria, but nothing has changed in the way intelligence branches trample rights of perceived opponents of Assad's rule," said HRW's acting director,

"Lack of due process, arbitrary arrests, and harassment, even in so-called reconciled areas, speak louder than empty government promises of return, reform and reconciliation." HRW said those targeted included family members, as well former opposition activists and rebel fighters.

"In all cases, the people targeted... had signed reconciliation agreements with the government," it said.

It called on to use its influence with its ally "to stop arbitrary detention and harassment," and help "release arbitrarily held detainees".

The on Tuesday said that, between 26 July 2018 and 31 March 2019, at least 380 people were arrested or detained in province alone.

At least 230 of these were subjected to enforced disappearances, while the rest were released after a few days in detention.

"Many families in continue to have limited or no information about their missing or detained relatives," said Marta Hurtado, for the UN for Human Rights.

Assad's forces secured full control of province from rebels in July, in a massive blow to the country's ill-fated revolt that erupted in the southern city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)