NMDC sets up separate department for global activities

: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC), a public sector undertaking, Tuesday said it has created aseparate department ' Global' to use internationalopportunities of acquisition of mineral assets and strategic tie-ups on emerging technologies.

While maintaining its leadership position in Indian iron ore industry, isalso focussing on increasing its geographic foothold globally, a press release said here.

''To give a structured thrust to these areas, has created a separate department 'NMDC Global' to pursue those international opportunities for acquisition of mineral assets and strategic tie-ups regarding emerging technologies, NMDC said in the release.

NMDC currently has presence in Australia, and Tanzania, and is alsolooking to diversify into strategic and critical raw materials.

It is also looking at other emerging opportunities in key minerals which has potential to deliver the long-term benefits to the company and the country, the public sector undertaking (PSU) said.

