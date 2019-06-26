Max temps above normal in Haryana, Punjab

Maximum temperatures Wednesday rose and hovered above the normal at most places in and

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 38.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, a report said here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, up four notches against the normal, while Hisar recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal.

Bhiwani registered a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

Karnal's maximum was 39 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above the normal, while Narnaul recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius.

in recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.

recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, up two degrees, while Patiala's maximum settled at 39.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal limits.

