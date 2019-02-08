Datamatics Wins Automated Fare Collection Contract for Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 2B and 7

/ -- The Consortium led by Global Services Limited (DGSL) and AEP Ticketing solutions S.R.L, (AEP), have been issued the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for implementing Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for 52 stations of Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro), 2B (DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro) and 7 (Andheri (E) to Dahisar) of the Metro Rail project. The LOA was issued by Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to the Consortium for approximately Rs. 160 crores.

The LOA between the Consortium and MMRDA was signed in the presence of Shri. R. A. Rajeev, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA; Shri. Director(Systems), Metro PIU, MMRDA, Mr. O. P. Nebhnani, on Special Duty(S&T), Metro PIU MMRDA, Dr. Lalit Kanodia, Chairman, DGSL, Shri Rahul Kanodia, Vice & CEO - DGSL; Shri Sanjeev Subhedar, Services and other top officials from MMRDA and DGSL.

On the occasion, Shri. R. A. Rajeev, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, "The ticketing system for the should be implemented taking into consideration ease of use for the commuters of the city of Mumbai. At the same time it should be state of art supporting future of the growing and supporting upcoming "



Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Lalit S. Kanodia, Chairman, Datamatics, said, "Over the years, has invested and built expertise in technology and has been a part of large global AFC mandates. We are headquartered in Mumbai and therefore winning Mumbai Metro project is special and a very proud moment for us."



(AFC) has been a focus area for and over the last 25 years, the company has been instrumental in successfully executing over 25 marquee projects in the tier 1 metropolitan cities across the globe including Sydney, Hong Kong, London, Chicago, Melbourne, etc.

Rahul L. Kanodia, Vice & Chief Executive Officer, Datamatics, said, "Datamatics is the only Indian company to have AFC solution. We have put in our best efforts for making the a successful project and we are delighted to be a part of prestigious Mumbai Metro and 7 projects."



In India, Datamatics is also implementing AFC system for Project which includes design, supply, installation and end-to-end testing of the ticketing, gates, servers, and The first phase of this project has already gone live with 8 stations. This is the fastest rolled-out AFC system in till date.

Sanjeev Subhedar, - Engineering Solutions, Datamatics, said, "Datamatics is committed to Indian customers to provide most advanced AFC solution suitable for Indian conditions within project timelines. Datamatics assures its customer of continued upgrades and long term support to protect the investment made by our customers."



