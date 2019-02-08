Gold futures weaken to Rs 33,111 per 10 gm

Gold prices fell by Rs 58 to Rs 33,111 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April traded lower by Rs 58, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 33,111 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,143 lots.

The gold for delivery in far-month June, too, fell by Rs 72, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 33,260 per 10 gram in 4,458 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by the participants.

Globally, however, the gold was trading a shade higher by 0.07 per cent at USD 1,310.44 an ounce in

