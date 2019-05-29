Date, venue of Modi-Xi informal summit yet to be finalised: MEA

The on Wednesday said the date and venue for the next informal summit between and Chinese is yet to be finalised.

MEA said both sides are in touch with each other to finalise the details of the upcoming summit in

Modi and Xi held an informal summit in the picturesque Chinese city of in April last year, months after the Doklam standoff -- the most serious military face-off in decades between the two nuclear-armed neighbours -- which had triggered fears of a war.

In the summit, Modi and Xi resolved to open a new chapter in ties and directed their militaries to boost coordination along the border.

"During the first informal summit in Wuhan, Chinese Xi had accepted the invitation of PM Modi to visit for the next informal summit in 2019. The two sides are in touch, through diplomatic channels, to finalise the date and venue for the meeting," the MEA said.

His response came following reports in a section of the media about the venue and date of the Modi-Xi informal summit.

The ties between the two neighbouring nuclear powers nose-dived following the Doklam standoff in 2017, but relations improved significantly following the summit.

In the last one-and-half years, both sides have been making concerted efforts to reset ties.

In June last year, Modi travelled to the Chinese city of to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a dominated regional bloc.

He held talks with Xi on the sidelines of the SCO summit, with an aim to to draw a blueprint for deepening bilateral ties.

Troops of and were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam that began on June 16, 2017 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the in the disputed area. and have a dispute over Doklam. The face-off ended on August 28.

