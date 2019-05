Xi, Putin and Netanyahu among first to congratulate Modi on election victory

Chinese Xi Jinping, Russian and Israeli were among top world leaders who congratulated on Thursday on his impressive victory in the as they vowed to work with him to bolster the bilateral ties.

Netanyahu became the first world to congratulate Modi and vowed to strengthen their "great friendship" as well as bilateral ties.

"The election results are a re-approval of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and and and lead it to new heights," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew, Hindi and English.

Xi extended "heartfelt" congratulations to Modi on his election victory and vowed to work with him to take the bilateral ties to a new height.

"On the occasion of the winning the 17th Lok Sabha election of under your leadership, I would like to extend my heart-felt congratulations," Xi wrote in a letter to Modi.

As important neighbours to each other, and are two largest developing countries and emerging economies in the world. In recent years, China-India relations have shown strong momentum of development under the joint efforts of both sides, according to the letter.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-India relations and would like to work with you to guide the development directions of the bilateral relations, enhance mutual political trust, expand pragmatic cooperation and promote the closer developmental partnership between the two countries to a new height," Xi said.

His message congratulating Modi even before the official announcement of results came as a surprise as normally, by practice and protocol, the Chinese leadership greets leaders of other countries after the official results are declared.

Considering the bonhomie and friendship between Xi and Modi, who met numerous times in the last few years and had their first informal summit at last year, officials said that Xi did not wait for an official declaration of the polls due to the strong showing of the NDA.

President Putin congratulated Modi on the convincing victory of his party in the elections and expressed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations.

"I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between and India," Putin said in a congratulatory message.

The Russian expressed his readiness to continue fruitful personal contacts with Prime Minister Modi and to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Afghan President congratulated Modi on a strong mandate and said the and the people of look forward to expanding cooperation between the two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli congratulated his Indian counterpart and hoped to work closely with him in future.

"I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you," he tweeted.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister and main Opposition congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his victory in the elections.

"Congratulations on your victory and the people's re-endorsement of you leadership," Sirisena tweeted.

"I have immense pleasure in extending to you my warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes on the victory of the BJP," Wickremesinghe's message of congratulations said.

interrupted his speech in Parliament to offer congratulations to Prime Minister Modi. Several other lawmakers in offered best wishes to the Indian leader.

Bangladesh's Dr AK said Dhaka's ties with was excellent and "we hope our development will be expedited, if Modi comes to power again."



Momen said Prime Minister Modi was the first foreign leader who called his counterpart soon after the re-election of her ruling in the last election.

He said would like to see a strong stable Indian in its own interest to spearhead its development spree.

Bhutan's Prime Minister offered heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on the election victory.

"As we look forward to working closely in years to come, we pray India achieves greater success under your leadership," Tshering tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi led his towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

With the elections establishing 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades in India, the partial vote count released by the showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.

