PM Modi meets Chinese Prez Xi, discusses ways to strenghten bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra on Friday met Chinese President on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here and discussed how to strenghten the bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

The two leaders have met twice after their informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April -- once at the (SCO) summit held in June in China's and the second time at the BRICS summit in South Africa's Johannesburg in July.



ALSO READ: G20 summit opens on Friday after a stormy buildup dominated by Trump

told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year.

"Today's meeting will be important in proving a direction in terms of strengthening our relations," said.

"Such initiatives are helpful in maintaining the momentum," the prime minister said, adding that there "have been two review meetings -- in and in Johannesburg."



ALSO READ: Trump arrives in G20 summit after nixing meet with Putin over Ukraine



"I express my heartiest thanks to you (President Xi) for taking out time for this meeting," he said.

After the meeting, the PMO tweeted that the two leaders held productive discussions.