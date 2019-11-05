Day before suicide, Gagan told me he was scared of his wife, in-laws: Father

The wife and in-laws of a 39-year-old man, who committed suicide by jumping from his 10th-floor flat here, were booked on Tuesday for alleged suicide abetment after a complaint by the father of the deceased, police said.

Gagan Gautam was staying alone in an apartment at the Jaypee Pavilion Court in Noida Sector 128 for quite some time now owing to bitter relationship with his wife, and also had financial troubles, they said.

Gautam's father, who lives in Delhi's Shahdara area, has accused his deceased son's wife Lata Rani, her father, mother and brother of making death threats to his son over familial dispute, a police official said.

"A complaint was made by Gautam's father, who accused the wife and the in-laws of his son of pushing him to a situation where he ended his life and an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 306 (suicide abetment)," SHO Expressway police station Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

Gautam's father said the couple got married in 2014 and his son was a software engineer working in Gurgaon with a salary of Rs 18 lakh per annum at the time, while his wife worked in a government PSU in Uttarakhand, according to the FIR.

"She later got transferred to Noida and made my son change job and relocate to Noida where they were staying in a rented apartment. Soon, differences brewed between them and my son got mentally harassed and had to quit his job. He then started a work on his own but that also did not pick up, leading to tension," the father claimed.

He also accused the wife and the in-laws of demanding Rs 50,00,000 from his son and a flat in lieu of "ending the case" and had assaulted him on occasions, according to the FIR.

"Gagan had come to meet us at Shahdara a day before he took the extreme step and told us that he was very scared and in tension because of his wife and in-laws. Yesterday, his building's security guard called me up in the morning to say Gagan has been rushed to a hospital and when we reached there, we found that he had jumped from his balcony and killed himself," it added.

Station House Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said the FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.

