DB Corp net profit slides 3 pc to Rs 76 crore

firm Wednesday reported 3.17 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 75.62 crore for the December quarter 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.1 crore in October-December period a year ago.

Total income during the period under review was at Rs 661.63 crore, up 10.91 per cent year-on-year, said in a BSE filing.

Advertising revenue of the company was at Rs 481.3 crore as against Rs 426.1 crore in December quarter of 2017-18.

Circulation revenue during the reported quarter rose 3 per cent to Rs 130.1 crore from Rs 126.2 crore a year ago.

Shares of were trading at Rs 178.60 apiece on BSE, down 0.31 per cent from the previous close.

