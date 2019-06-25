DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, seeks details of rape accused out on bail

The Commission for Women (DCW) Tuesday issued a notice to police seeking details of all the rape accused out on

The notice came following an incident in outer Delhi's Narela area where a 28-year-old man, who had previously been convicted of raping a minor in 2011, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a seven-year-old girl after raping her.

"Such horrifying crimes committed by repeat offenders have been on the rise in the national capital and steps must be taken by the enforcing bodies to ensure deterrence of such crimes," the said.

The women's panel has asked the Police to provide a complete list of persons who have been booked under rape charges and released on bail, their details of release, time spent in jail before being granted along with the details of any previous convictions or arrests.

The commission has also sought details of any case registered after the first arrest or conviction that is a repeat offence and whether any mechanism is in place to ensure monitoring of the accused out on to ensure that they do not commit the crime again.

said, "How do authorities ensure that such heinous crimes are not committed again? In developed countries, there are strict monitoring mechanisms in place for the accused who are let out on bail. We will work on this issue with the Police and ensure that are put in place to curb reoffending."



The has been asked to furnish the information to the commission by July 5.

