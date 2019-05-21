DCW issues notice to police over killing of sub-inspector in Shahdara

The has issued a notice to city police over the killing of a sub- in Shahdara and sought details from them about their investigation in the case.

Raj Kumar Rajput, who was posted in the communication unit of Delhi police, was killed allegedly during a scuffle with a suspected criminal on May 19 in Shahdara's Kasturba Nagar area. The accused was arrested.

The victim's family has alleged the area is "full of bootleggers" and extremely unsafe.

In its notice, the Commission said police should take urgent steps to curb the menace of illicit liquor and gambling in the area, and sought details of FIR registered in the matter along with a copy of the FIR.

DCW has asked for details of the accused and previous cases registered against him along with status report of each case.

It has also asked for details of previous complaints made Rajput regarding similar activities in the past, whether externment proceedings were initiated against the accused in the past and whether any compensation has been provided to the officer's family.

The notice has sought a reply from police by May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)